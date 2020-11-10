Class AAA Football: Century wants history to repeat itself

One year ago, Century dominated in a 10-0 win at the FargoDome to capture their third state title in school history. Now they have to do again against the same West Fargo Sheyenne team, who is reloaded and ready for revenge.

The Patriots defense has been a strength all season. But the moment Mandan put together a 19 play touchdown drive to start the semifinal matchup, the Patriots knew nothing would be handed to them.

“We came out, we were ready to have a good game and everything,” says senior Maguire Martin. “We’ve already beat Mandan this year so we kind of knew what they were going to come out with. But they improved a lot, which was really interesting to see how much better they were in the pass game.”

“I thought as the game went on, our coverage got a little tighter,” says head coach Ron Wingenbach. “And we started flying to the ball a little bit more and give Mandan credit. They’re blessed with two really good receivers.”

Century is in a two year stretch without a loss, the last time they lost was in the Fargo dome against Bismarck two years ago, but the Patriots could care less about the streak with a title on the line.

“I haven’t heard anybody discuss it,” Wingenbach says. “We don’t bring it up as a staff or to the team or anything like that. You know, you look at our progression from the last seven games, I’ve felt that we’ve made some steady improvements in a lot of different areas.”

Improvements like in the defense, one that will have a tough task against NDSU commit Barika Kpeenu.

“I think that’s just a fundamental of our defense,” Martin says. “It always really has been, just stopping the run, and it starts with our four guys up front. I give all the credit I think, and then you just gotta fill in from the back.”

“It comes down again to just leverage and angles,” says Wingenbach. “It’s going to be important this week that we simulate that type of speed and that type of talent on the field.”

For many of these players, they’ve been here before. But 2020 has been a season unlike any other, it’s just capturing that championship magic that can put Century back on top.

“Enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the moment,” Wingenbach says. “There’s certainly no pressure on us. We’ve been there, we understand the hype and whatever and so it’s just a matter of going out and do the things that got us to this point. We don’t need to do anything extraordinary. We just need to do the little things and do them well.”