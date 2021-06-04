Class B Baseball & Softball: Day Two comes to an end in Jamestown, west teams fall a game short

As day two wraps up in Jamestown, the Class B Championship field narrows down to the final two in softball and baseball.
Friday Baseball Scores:
#3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (5), Renville County (4)
#1 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (6), #4 Thompson (2)
#2 Central Cass (2), North Star (1) – Consolation
#5 Bishop Ryan (2), Beulah (1) – Consolation
Friday Softball Scores:
#2 Thompson (5), #1 Des Lacs-Burlington/L&C (1)
#1 Central Cass (2), #2 MLSKB (0)
#3 Beulah (4), #4 May-Port CG (2) – Consolation
#3 Kindred-Richland (2), #4 Wilton-Wing (0) – Consolation