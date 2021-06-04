Class B Baseball & Softball: Day Two comes to an end in Jamestown, west teams fall a game short

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As day two wraps up in Jamestown, the Class B Championship field narrows down to the final two in softball and baseball.

Friday Baseball Scores:
#3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (5), Renville County (4)
#1 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (6), #4 Thompson (2)
#2 Central Cass (2), North Star (1) – Consolation
#5 Bishop Ryan (2), Beulah (1) – Consolation

Friday Softball Scores:
#2 Thompson (5), #1 Des Lacs-Burlington/L&C (1)
#1 Central Cass (2), #2 MLSKB (0)
#3 Beulah (4), #4 May-Port CG (2) – Consolation
#3 Kindred-Richland (2), #4 Wilton-Wing (0) – Consolation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News