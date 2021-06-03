Class B Baseball & Softball: DLB advances in softball, Renville County pulls off the upset in baseball

In Jamestown, teams at the Class B Baseball and Softball level opened up their tournament with some upsets and close games.
Thursday Baseball Scores:
#2 Central Cass (3), Renville County (7)
#3 LaMoure/Litchville/Marion (11), North Star (4)
#1 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (6), Beulah (1)
#4 Thompson (4), #5 Bishop Ryan (2)
Thursday Softball Scores:
#1 Des Lacs-Burlington/L&C (5), #4 May-Port CG (0)
#2 MLSKB (2), #3 Kindred-Richland (1)
#2 Thompson (10), #3 Beulah (0)
#1 Central Cass (3), #4 Wilton-Wing (2)