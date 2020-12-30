Class B Basketball: Beulah boys fall in top ranked match up; Our Redeemer’s wins; Kidder County girls knock off ranked Rugby; Carrington remains undefeated

Tuesday was a busy day for the top ranked basketball teams in class B.

The boy’s day started with No. 5 Beulah hosting No. 4 Enderlin. The Eagles’ pulled out the win 71-64 to move to 3-1 on the season as the Miners fell to 2-2.

Our Redeemer’s isn’t ranked in the class B polls, but they got a win over North Star 79-64. Elsewhere, Dickinson Trinity’s boys knocked off top ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan 62-57.

On the girl’s side, Kidder County is proving that it can be a contender. The Wolves went on the road and defeated No. 8 Rugby 44-38.

Carrington’s girls team is ranked No. 9 in the state, and they showed why on Tuesday night with a 56-43 win over Velva. The Cardinals move to 4-0 on the season. Elsewhere, No. 4 Linton-HMB fell to No. 1 Kindred 70-66.

