Class B Basketball: Beulah with a statement win over Dickinson Trinity, Glenburn stays undefeated over Our Redeemer’s

Monday night had some big matchups in Class B Girl’s Basketball, especially in Region Seven and Region Six.

Dickinson Trinity has been a thorn in Beulah’s side for many years, but the Miners finally got their revenge, winning 65-49 at home.

Undefeated Glenburn looked to keep their perfect record after a tough matchup with Our Redeemer’s coming to town, but it’s the Panthers that keep rolling, 63-54.

Other Scores:

(G) Hazen (53), Richardton-Taylor (32)

(G) Surrey (41), Lewis & Clark-Berthold (36)

(B) Center-Stanton (46), Washburn (54)