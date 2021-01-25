Class B Basketball: Bishop Ryan ready to take the next step after their big win

The Bishop Lions Girls Basketball team is coming off an upset win against seventh-ranked Glenburn.

Head Coach Roger Coleman says his team is improving every game but he feels his team needs to work on excuting down the stretch in tight games.

“We kind of trying to mentally focus and calm down in those situations whenever it’s a close game,” says Coleman. “The crowd is getting a little wild and we’re speeding ourselves up, so just constantly focus on trying to internalize our energy to play the right speed.”

“To limit turnovers, we just need to really focus on what we need to do like jump stopping or taking it slow sometimes,” says Senior Guard Sylvie Kramer. “Sometimes we’re just rushing for no reason so just really thinking stuff over before we execute.”