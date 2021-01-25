Class B Basketball: Bishop Ryan ready to take the next step after their big win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bishop Lions Girls Basketball team is coming off an upset win against seventh-ranked Glenburn.

Head Coach Roger Coleman says his team is improving every game but he feels his team needs to work on excuting down the stretch in tight games.

“We kind of trying to mentally focus and calm down in those situations whenever it’s a close game,” says Coleman. “The crowd is getting a little wild and we’re speeding ourselves up, so just constantly focus on trying to internalize our energy to play the right speed.”

“To limit turnovers, we just need to really focus on what we need to do like jump stopping or taking it slow sometimes,” says Senior Guard Sylvie Kramer. “Sometimes we’re just rushing for no reason so just really thinking stuff over before we execute.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

BSC Basketball

Bishop Ryan Girl's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

ATW: David Tries It w/ Majettes Hockey

ATW: BSC's Buster Gilliss

ATW: Mic'd Up with Coach Brandt

Transgender Athlete Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/25

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/25

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News