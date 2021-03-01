Class B Basketball: District tournaments conclude, regionals begin next week

In Class B Basketball, the district tournaments came to an end Monday, with the focus now shifting towards the regional tournaments next week.
District 6:
(B) Linton-HMB (55), Kidder County (41)
(B) Strasburg-Zeeland (60), Medina-PB (54)
(B) Napoleon-GS (54), South Border (40)
District 9:
(B) Shiloh Christian (69), Flasher (46)
(B) Standing Rock (61), Grant County (32)
(B) New Salem-Almont (59), Solen (50)
District 10:
(B) Wilton-Wing (60), Max (38)
(B) Washburn (67), Center-Stanton (47)
(B) Garrison (62), Central McLean (57)
District 12:
(B) Our Redeemer’s (53), Bishop Ryan (41)
(B) L&C-Berthold (57), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (47)
(B) Surrey (57), South Prairie (37)