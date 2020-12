The first Friday night of high school basketball brought plenty of drama on the court.

The Garrison Troopers girl’s team held off a late push from Flasher on the road for a 51-48 win.

On the boy’s side, it was Flasher getting the win over Garrison 66-45. The Bulldogs were led by Jace Friesz who posted 32 points and 13 rebounds.

South Prairie’s boy’s team ran away from Glenburn with a 65-39 win.

In girl’s action, Trenton held off Surrey to win 40-31.