Class B Basketball: Garrison girls, Velva and Shiloh Christian boys win at home

With just a few weeks remaining until tournament time in Class B basketball, every game means even more.

The Garrison Troopers moved to 10-2 on Saturday with a win over the Surrey Mustangs. The Troopers went on the road and defeated Surrey 56-40.

The Shiloh Christian boys team is proving it is one to watch as regional and state tournament time nears. The Skyhawks picked up their second win over a ranked team in as many tries on Saturday defeating No. 8 Powers Lake 66-52.

In Velva, it was the Aggies getting a big win over Wilton-Wing at home 61-47.