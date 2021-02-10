Class B Basketball: Glenburn ready to go for their first deep postseason run

The Glenburn Panthers Girls Basketball team is sittting seventh in the state rankings.

Head Coach Jordan Peterson loves the progression in his players this season but he feels limiting turnovers and having a positive attitude will be key in making a run in the district tournament.

“Being able to move on to those next plays, Whenever we have a bad one or a turnover then we have to be able to move on,” says Head Coach Jordan Peterson. “Eventually you run out of time but whenever we got time, we got to be able to move on and stay confident.”

“I think we just have to push ourselves and always try even if we get down or miss a shot then we got to just shake it off because it’s one play and move on to the next,” says Senior McKenna Rolland.

“He just has us take a deep breath all together and just tells us that last play is done with and its in the past and just work past it,” says Sophomore Deanna Heinze.