Class B Basketball: Glenburn ready to go for their first deep postseason run

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Glenburn Panthers Girls Basketball team is sittting seventh in the state rankings.

Head Coach Jordan Peterson loves the progression in his players this season but he feels limiting turnovers and having a positive attitude will be key in making a run in the district tournament.

“Being able to move on to those next plays, Whenever we have a bad one or a turnover then we have to be able to move on,” says Head Coach Jordan Peterson. “Eventually you run out of time but whenever we got time, we got to be able to move on and stay confident.”

“I think we just have to push ourselves and always try even if we get down or miss a shot then we got to just shake it off because it’s one play and move on to the next,” says Senior McKenna Rolland.

“He just has us take a deep breath all together and just tells us that last play is done with and its in the past and just work past it,” says Sophomore Deanna Heinze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr Wynne on HCQ

United Way Behind

Wellington Vaccines

104th Birthday!

Bullet misses pre-schooler

KX Convo: Kerry Dockter

Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Nullifying Fed Laws

Insulin Bill Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Purple Heart

AED Grant

Live Music

Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Winter weather hacks for snow and extreme cold

A warm-up is on the horizon

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News