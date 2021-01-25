Class B Basketball: Hettinger-Scranton knows success must come from the younger players

Hettinger-Scranton is one of the top teams in a very competitive region seven with a 9-3 record.

The Nighthawks are having success with a relatively young roster, after returning just two starters to the team this season. But head Coach Kelly Pierce says the seven underclassmen are stepping up to fill big shoes.

“We just have to coach them up,” head coach Kelly Pierce said. “You know, we know that there’s going to be growing pains throughout the season, and just understanding that every day in practice we need to focus on fundamentals. Focus on doing things right, and understand that the season is a marathon, not a sprint. And just try to peak come tournament time.”

More Local News