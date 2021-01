Saturday night’s headliner featured No. 4 undefeated Kenmare traveling to take on the seventh ranked Glenburn Panthers. In a game that was back-and-forth it was the Honkers who pulled out the win 48-47 to give them a perfect 16-0 record.

In Rugby, the Panthers hosted Shiloh Christian for a double header. The Panthers’ girls came away with the 50-41 win. On the boys side, it was the Skyhawks who won 88-71.