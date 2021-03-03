Class B Basketball: Kenmare’s undefeated journey continues with the State Tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kenmare Honkers are the only undefeated team in Class B girls basketball, rewarding them with a state tournament trip.

It’s the first time in a decade, Head Coach Mike Zimmer says they are excited and happy to be there but the job is not done. The Honkers have goals of winning the state title but know it won’t be an easy facing region five champs in Wilton-Wing. The Honkers main focus will be stud sophomore Hailey Quam, knowing she’ll be the main focus of the Miners’ offense.

“Try to help double team her, pinch her off, and keep her off the glass because she is quite an athlete watching her on film and she is definitely our focus,” says Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

“Trap her, and just play good defense on everyone else and trap her when she gets the ball,” says 8th grade guard MaShae Miller.

“We have to help on her in the high post so that she cant drive and then we have to get back to their shooters on the three point line,” says Junior Guard Brooklyn Rodin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Precipitation Measure for NWS

Luke Simons

Legis Cont'd

New Pest

YHF

COVID Hotline

Vaccine Clinics

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News