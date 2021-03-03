Class B Basketball: Kenmare’s undefeated journey continues with the State Tournament

The Kenmare Honkers are the only undefeated team in Class B girls basketball, rewarding them with a state tournament trip.

It’s the first time in a decade, Head Coach Mike Zimmer says they are excited and happy to be there but the job is not done. The Honkers have goals of winning the state title but know it won’t be an easy facing region five champs in Wilton-Wing. The Honkers main focus will be stud sophomore Hailey Quam, knowing she’ll be the main focus of the Miners’ offense.

“Try to help double team her, pinch her off, and keep her off the glass because she is quite an athlete watching her on film and she is definitely our focus,” says Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

“Trap her, and just play good defense on everyone else and trap her when she gets the ball,” says 8th grade guard MaShae Miller.

“We have to help on her in the high post so that she cant drive and then we have to get back to their shooters on the three point line,” says Junior Guard Brooklyn Rodin.