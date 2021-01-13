Class B Basketball: Linton-HMB is more than a three-point shooting team

Linton-HMB’s girls’ basketball team is another team trending up right now; the Lions are ranked 4th in the state as of this week.

A big reason for their success has been the ability to shoot the ball outside, which has led to an average margin of victory of nearly 20 points. But the Lions aren’t going to rely just on their outside shooting.

“We have probably about seven or eight girls who I would trust shooting the three-ball, and if that’s the case we want to be able to count on them to do that, but we don’t want to rely on it,” head coach Beau Diegel said. “So we kind of want to take it inside first and then if they do collapse inside, then we kick it outside and those trusty three-point shooters will be there for us.”