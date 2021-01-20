Class B Basketball: Linton-HMB’s size can win them Region Three

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linton-HMB’s boy’s basketball team is 7-2 so far on the season and is looking like an early contender in region three.

A big reason for their success has been the five guys that they have listed at 6 foot 2 or taller, Especially with a coach like Daniel Carr who puts an emphasis on winning the rebound battle

“That’s helpful always to contest a shot or grab a rebound or something like that, so we like that. You know, get their hands in the passing lanes. I like being long. We haven’t been long for a while, so it’s kind of nice.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

Strong wind remains an issue all day

Road to Recovery

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News