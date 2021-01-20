Class B Basketball: Linton-HMB’s size can win them Region Three

Linton-HMB’s boy’s basketball team is 7-2 so far on the season and is looking like an early contender in region three.

A big reason for their success has been the five guys that they have listed at 6 foot 2 or taller, Especially with a coach like Daniel Carr who puts an emphasis on winning the rebound battle

“That’s helpful always to contest a shot or grab a rebound or something like that, so we like that. You know, get their hands in the passing lanes. I like being long. We haven’t been long for a while, so it’s kind of nice.”