Rivalries, a perfect record, and first place in the district were all on the line in a busy Class B Girls’ Basketball slate.

Up in Minot, Our Redeemer’s overcame a second half deficit to defeat their rivals Bishop Ryan at home, 59-51.

Glenburn remained undefeated with their 60-31 win over Surrey, while in Bismarck, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks took down Grant County, 64-49.