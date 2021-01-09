Class B Basketball: Our Redeemer’s and Kenmare split series, Shiloh Christian splits with Oak Grove

Class B Basketball on Saturday featured a pair of double headers with Our Redeemer’s and Kenmare, and Shiloh Christian and Oak Grove playing on both the boys and girls side.

In Minot, it was the No. 9 ranked Our Redeemer’s girls who fell to Kenmare 65-31.

On the boy’s side, it was the Knights who came out on top over the Honkers. Our Redeemer’s won 59-44.

In Bismarck, the Shiloh Christian girls topped Oak Grove 58-27.

On the boy’s side, it was the Grovers who came out with the 73-69 win after sinking eight three-pointers in the first quarter.