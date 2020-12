Another busy day in Class B basketball action.

The Girls Basketball day started with Bishop Ryan Lady Lions falling 60-57 to Dunseith in the final minutes. Across town, Our Redeemers rolls past Stanley 76-28. Velva upsets No. 7 Shiloh Christian 56-49, DLB beats TGU 54-21

Now to the Boys Shiloh Christian went to Velva and won convincingly 81-51