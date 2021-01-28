Class B Basketball: Ranked Linton-HMB & Wilton-Wing grab wins, Shiloh Boy’s defeat New Salem, Bishop Ryan & Rugby victorious

Top-Ranked teams were in action Thursday night at the Class B Basketball with less than two weeks left in the regular season for most.

Linton-HMB had a big matchup against Region Three foes in Medina/Pingree-Buchanan, but overcame a first quarter deficit to win 76-32.

In Region Five, Wilton-Wing looked to remain undefeated on the season, facing Central McLean. The Miners were able to stay perfect with a 55-26 win.

Other Scores:

(B) Shiloh Christian (62), New Salem-Almont (32)

(G) Bishop Ryan (50), Surrey (40)

(G) Rugby (40), Velva (34)