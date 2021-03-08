Class B Basketball: Regional Quarterfinals sees upsets and buzzer-beaters

The field of 64 is narrowed to 32 in Class B Basketball, as it’s the boy’s turn to sees who can make it to the state tournament next week.

Region 3:
(B) Linton-HMB (55), Ellendale (53)
(B) Kidder County (55), Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (67)
(B) LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (71), Strasburg-Zeeland (40)
(B) Oakes (76), Napoleon-GS (51)

Region 5:
(B) Flasher (66), Wilton-Wing (46)
(B) Shiloh Christian (76), Washburn (52)
(B) New Salem-Almont (55), Garrison (53)
(B) Standing Rock (69), Central McLean (59)

Region 6:
(B) Bottineau (63), Our Redeemer’s (52)
(B) Bishop Ryan (47), Velva (36)
(B) Drake-Anamoose (76), Surrey (64)
(B) Rugby (57), L&C Berthold (47)

Region 7:
(B) Beulah (66), New England (37)
(B) Hazen (72), Heart River (57)
(B) Dickinson Trinity (63), Hettinger-Scranton (34)
(B) Bowman County (83), Glen Ullin/Hebron (71)

Region 8:
(B) Powers Lake (70), Williston Trinity (38)
(B) Bowbells/Burke Central (58), L&C North Shore (44)
(B) White Shield (44), Stanley (38)
(B) Ray (48), Trenton (52)

