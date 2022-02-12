We wrapped up our first postseason tournaments of the year on Saturday as districts 11 and 12 crowned their champions.
Rugby (40), Bottineau (26) – District 11 Championship
TGU (68), Drake/Anamoose (49) – Regional Qualifier
Westhope/Newburg (65), Nedrose (52)- Regional Qualifier
MLS (36), Bishop Ryan (23) -District 12 Championship
DLB (42), Glenburn (33)- Regional Qualifier
Our Redeemer’s (52), South Prairie-Max (32)- Regional Qualifier
Grant County (51), #5 Garrison (63) (G)
Bowman (72), Glen Ullin-Hebron (69) (G)
Beulah (85), Bowman (52) (B)
Beach (61), Hazen (76) (B)