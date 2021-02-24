Class B Basketball: Rugby ready to start their postseason journey

Lost in all of the tournament madness, the Boy’s Class B postseason begins on Friday, and the Rugby Panthers are a team to watch.

Coming into the District Tournament as the three seed, with a 12-7 record overall, Head Coach Mike Santjer is preaching to his team to bring the effort and energy to each and every game. He wants his players to not give up free points at the line.

“If you miss out on those freebie opportunities, its important for us to be able to make those when it counts in a big game,” says Head Coach Mike Santjer. “Coming into tournament time those are all big games

“It will be huge because lots of games we’ve gone into and we had an opportunity to win but the fact that we haven’t made our free throws, made it so we lose by four or whatever so if we start making free throws, I think we can win some of those bigger games,” says Senior Guard Warren Walker.