It was a busy night in Class B basketball, headlined by a big matchup on the boy’s side between regional powers in Shiloh Christian and Our Redeemer’s.

The Skyhawks were able to grab the impressive win, 62-56, while elsewhere on the boys scoreboard, Bishop Ryan edged out Hazen, 50-47.

On the girls side, Our Redeemer’s topped Powers Lake, while Surrey zoomed past TGU.