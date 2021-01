In Region Five, Flasher and Shiloh Christian matched up once again, with the teams looking a whole lot different than their title game a season ago.

Last year finished in a one point victory by the Skyhawks that propelled them to the state tournament, however, it was a different story in their 71-48 win at home.

A notable performance on the night came from Wilton-Wing’s Hailey Quam, who scored a school record 45 points on the night in the Miners’ win over Max.