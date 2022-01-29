Saturday afternoon Shiloh Christian hosted Rugby in a battle of two storied basketball programs.

On the girl’s side it was a heavyweight matchup with No. 3 Rugby coming in undefeated on the season, while Shiloh Christian sat just outside of the top ten state rankings. In a back and forth game that came down to the wire it was the Skyhawks who prevailed 56-52.

On the boy’s side, Shiloh Christian came in at 11-2 on the season while Rugby entered the contest with an 8-4 record. The Skyhawks flew high and fast winning 74-45.