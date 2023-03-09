Thursday night, eight teams punched their tickets to the Class B Boys Basketball Tournament, set to play out next weekend in Bismarck.
Regional Championship Scores:
|Region 1:
|#1 Central Cass
|44
|#3 Kindred
|40
|Final
|Region 2:
|#1 Thompson
|46
|#3 Grafton
|41
|Final
|Region 3:
|#1 Medina-PB
|57
|#3 Ellendale
|56
|Final
|Region 4:
|#5 North Star
|52
|#6 Warwick
|56
|Final
|Region 5:
|#1 Shiloh Christian
|63
|#2 Garrison
|46
|Final
|Region 6:
|#1 Bishop Ryan
|77
|#2 Des Lacs-Burlington
|80
|Final-OT
|Region 7:
|#1 Bowman County
|55
|#2 Beulah
|65
|Final
|Region 8:
|#1 Powers Lake-Burke Central
|77
|#2 Kenmare-Bowbells
|58
|Final