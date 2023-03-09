Thursday night, eight teams punched their tickets to the Class B Boys Basketball Tournament, set to play out next weekend in Bismarck.

Regional Championship Scores:

Region 1:#1 Central Cass44#3 Kindred40Final
Region 2:#1 Thompson46#3 Grafton41Final
Region 3:#1 Medina-PB57#3 Ellendale56Final
Region 4:#5 North Star52#6 Warwick56Final
Region 5:#1 Shiloh Christian63#2 Garrison46Final
Region 6:#1 Bishop Ryan77#2 Des Lacs-Burlington80Final-OT
Region 7:#1 Bowman County55#2 Beulah65Final
Region 8:#1 Powers Lake-Burke Central77#2 Kenmare-Bowbells58Final