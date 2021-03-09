Class B Basketball: The Regional Championships are set for Thursday

The field of 64 is narrowed to 32 in Class B Basketball, as it's the boy's turn to sees who can make it to the state tournament next week.

Region 3:(B) Linton-HMB (55), Ellendale (53)(B) Kidder County (55), Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (67)(B) LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (71), Strasburg-Zeeland (40)(B) Oakes (76), Napoleon-GS (51)