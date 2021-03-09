Class B Basketball: The Regional Championships are set for Thursday

Tuesday night narrowed the field of 32 to just 16, as the Class B Boy’s Regional Championships are set for Thursday.

Region 3:
(B) Linton-HMB (50), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (38)
(B) Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (69), Oakes (68)

Region 5:
(B) Flasher (69), New Salem-Almont (61)
(B) Shiloh Christian (77), Standing Rock (47)

Region 6:
(B) Bottineau (66), Drake-Anamoose (57)
(B) Rugby (63), Bishop Ryan (59)

Region 7:
(B) Beulah (71), Hazen (45)
(B) Dickinson Trinity (72), Bowman County (64)

Region 8:
(B) Powers Lake (65), Bowbells/Burke Central (40)
(B) White Shield (59), Trenton (48)

