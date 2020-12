Dickinson Trinity and Flasher both finished the pre-holiday portion of their schedule undefeated.

The Titans hosted Shiloh Christian on Monday in a battle that favored the home team the whole way through. The Titans won 64-41 to move to 4-0 on the season.

The Flasher Bulldogs played their third home game in a row on Monday to make their season a perfect 3-0. The Bulldogs defeated Kidder County 60-47.