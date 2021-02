The Mandan Braves and Hazen-Beulah North Stars met on the ice Saturday to decide who would take the final spot in the WDA hockey regional tournament.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The North Stars made a late rally to comeback, but it was the Braves who came out with the 4-3 win. They'll face Century in the first round of the WDA tournament on Tuesday.