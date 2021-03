The underdogs in Wilton-Wing had upset on their mind on semifinal night, hoping to make history with a win over Grafton on Friday.

However, it was a tough start for the Miners, as the Spoiler offense exploded from the three point line, leading to a 70-41 loss.

The Miners will head to the third place game on Saturday. On the consolation side, Kenmare defeated Glenburn, while Hettinger-Scranton fell to defending champs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.