Class B Basketball: Wilton-Wing’s size has lead to their perfect start

Wilton-Wing’s girls’ team is one of the hottest in the state right now with a perfect 9-0 record.

The Miners are ranked 8th as of this week, and a big reason for their success has been sophomore Hailey Quam. Just last night, scoring a school-record 45 points in a game, not to mention in just three quarters. But it’s not just Quam doing the work. With multiple players listed at 5’10,” the Miners are using their length to beat teams inside.

” You know, it’s only good if you use it. You know, it’s only good if you execute and you get touches inside and you can score inside. Yeah, I think that we’ll have a team that we’re going to get a little more points in the lane this year.”