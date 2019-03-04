Class B Boys Basketball Region Tournament Matchups
Below you can find Monday's matchups across the viewing area's Class B region tournaments. All times are Central.
Region 3 at Jamestown Civic Center:
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 3 p.m.
Kidder County vs. Carrington, 4:30 p.m.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Linton-HMB, 6 p.m.
Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Ellendale, 7:30 p.m.
Region 4 at Devils Lake High School:
Dunseith vs. Benson County, 3 p.m.
New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 4:30 p.m.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Rolla, 6 p.m.
St. John vs. Dakota Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Region 5 at Bismarck Event Center:
Underwood vs. Grant County, 3 p.m.
New Salem-Almont vs. Max, 4:30 p.m.
Shiloh Christian vs. Washburn, 6 p.m.
Wilton-Wing vs. Flasher, 7:30 p.m.
Region 6 at MSU Dome:
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood vs. Nedrose, 3 p.m.
Bishop Ryan vs. Bottineau, 4:30 p.m.
Rugby vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 6 p.m.
Our Redeemer's vs. TGU, 7:30 p.m.
Region 7 at Dickinson Trinity:
Trinity vs. Heart River, 3 p.m.
Mott-Regent vs. Hazen, 4:30 p.m.
Beulah vs. Beach, 6 p.m.
Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. Bowman County, 7:30 p.m.
Region 8 at New Town Event Center:
Powers Lake vs. New Town, 3 p.m.
Parshall vs. Stanley, 4:30 p.m.
Mandaree vs. Kenmare, 6 p.m.
Ray vs. White Shield, 7:30 p.m.
Latest News
-
Family remembers Devon Wold
On February 14th, the owner of a Minot gym passed away. His coworkers and family hope to spread his passion of fitness to a larger audience.Read More »
-
Residents usher in warm weather with a beach party
Spring is less than a month away, but the weather doesn't seem to be getting the memo.Read More »
-
We Rise Advocacy Training
Women from across the state join together to learn about our state's legislative system.Read More »
-
-
2019 Upper Midwest Aviation Symposium
The North Dakota Aviation Council is bringing hundreds of people to Bismarck to learn about the aviation industry.Read More »