Class B Boys Basketball Region Tournament Matchups

Posted: Mar 03, 2019 11:07 PM CST

Below you can find Monday's matchups across the viewing area's Class B region tournaments. All times are Central.

Region 3 at Jamestown Civic Center:

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 3 p.m.

Kidder County vs. Carrington, 4:30 p.m.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Linton-HMB, 6 p.m.

Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Ellendale, 7:30 p.m.

 

Region 4 at Devils Lake High School:

Dunseith vs. Benson County, 3 p.m.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 4:30 p.m.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Rolla, 6 p.m.

St. John vs. Dakota Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

 

Region 5 at Bismarck Event Center:

Underwood vs. Grant County, 3 p.m.

New Salem-Almont vs. Max, 4:30 p.m.

Shiloh Christian vs. Washburn, 6 p.m.

Wilton-Wing vs. Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

 

Region 6 at MSU Dome:

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood vs. Nedrose, 3 p.m.

Bishop Ryan vs. Bottineau, 4:30 p.m.

Rugby vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 6 p.m.

Our Redeemer's vs. TGU, 7:30 p.m.

 

Region 7 at Dickinson Trinity:

Trinity vs. Heart River, 3 p.m.

Mott-Regent vs. Hazen, 4:30 p.m.

Beulah vs. Beach, 6 p.m.

Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. Bowman County, 7:30 p.m.

 

Region 8 at New Town Event Center:

Powers Lake vs. New Town, 3 p.m.

Parshall vs. Stanley, 4:30 p.m.

Mandaree vs. Kenmare, 6 p.m.

Ray vs. White Shield, 7:30 p.m.

 

