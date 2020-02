The postseason officially tipped off for the boys of Class B, and that including district nine hosted by Mandan.

In the first game, Standing Rock was able to put together a big second half, getting by Solen by a score of 70-61.

New Salem/Almont and Grant County finished the night, where the Holsteins moved on with a 74-29 win. Tayden Soupir recorded his 1,000th career point in the game.