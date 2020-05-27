Class B gearing up for summer league baseball

Class B teams are gearing up to play independent summer league baseball as games start next week.

Class B has been split into seven districts across the state with teams like Beulah, Hettinger, Hazen and Belfield/South Heart making up district one. The teams will compete through July with district and state tournaments at the end of the summer.

“We just want the kids to be able to play,” district one representative Kurt Silbernagel said. “I think during the summer we’re naturally spaced out anyway for the most part, and with current trends I think we’ll pretty much operate as normal for the most part.”

Belfield/South Heart starts the season on June 6 against Hettinger.