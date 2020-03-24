Class B Girls All-State Teams announced

Live Now
A big announcement made Monday, as the Class B girls all-state team has been released.

Looking at the first team, this includes junior forward Samantha Oase out of Hettinger-Scranton. Oase leading her team through a tough region 7 and sending the Nighthawks to back to back state tournament appearances for the first time in school history.

On the second team, the players that made it were Coral Alt for Flasher, Isabelle Boyer out of Grant County, Abbey Kubas for Dickinson Trinity, Maddie Schmidt of Kidder County, and Taysha Snyder of Underwood.

