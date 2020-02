It was day two of the Class B regional tournament week, as the semifinals set the table for championship Thursday.

In Region Five, Flasher was able to take down Center-Stanton, while Shiloh Christian got past Underwood, setting up a District Nine rematch on Thursday for a ticket to Grand Forks.

Over in Dickinson, the top seeds in Region Seven took care of business, setting up Beach versus Hettinger-Scranton for the title on Thursday.