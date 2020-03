The Class B State Girls Tournament opened up on Thursday, but the day belonged to the favorites.

Shiloh Christian opened their title run with undefeated Trenton, back and forth with the Tigers, but falling in a close one, 56-50.

Hettinger-Scranton was next up, as they took on one seeded Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich. The Nighthawks looked good in the first half, holding a lead at one point, but in the second half, the Cardinals took over, dropping H-S 56-35.