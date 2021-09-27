Class B Girls state golf tees off in Carrington

The Class B girls state golf tournament is underway in Carrington as teams from around the state teed off Monday for the first day of the two day tournament.

Individual Leader Board:
1. Ainsley McLain, Grafton: 73
2. Avery Bartels, Kindred: 74
3. Elle Nicholas, North Star: 77
T4. Libby Dulmage, Rugby: 79
T4. Madisen Jarrett, Heart River: 79

Team Leader Board:
1. Heart River: 325
2. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: 347
3. Linton-HMB: 355
4. Kindred: 356
5. Oak Grove: 363

For the full leaderboard click here.

