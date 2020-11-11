Class B Regional Volleyball: Teams advance to the semifinals of regional tournaments

Tuesday night was make or break from teams across class B as region tournaments played out across the state.

It was a 1-1 tie after the first set, but the No. 2 seeded Velva Aggies in region six defeated No. 3 Bishop Ryan 3-1.

The No. 1 seed in region six, Our Redeemer’s, handled business with a 3-0 sweep over No. 4 Bottineau. The Knights will face Velva on Thursday.

In region five, Wilton-Wing earned a sweep at home over Grant County. They move on to the semifinals to face Washburn.

The Washburn Cardinals had the biggest upset of the night. The No. 6 seeded Cardinals went on the road and defeated No. 3 Shiloh Christian 3-0. The Cardinals and Miners will play Thursday.

