Class B softball finally getting back out on the field after the blizzard paused games two weeks ago. Bottineau hosted seven Region 3 teams for a jamboree to makeup games postponed over the last two weeks.

Scores:

Bottineau 14, Rugby 4

DLBLC 14, Glenburn 4

Renville Count 19, Divide County 4

Glenburn 14, Bishop Ryan 5

DLBLC 31, Stanley 4

Rugby 18, Divide County 2

Bottineau 26, Stanley 6

Bishop Ryan 6, Renville County 20