At the Class B State Legion baseball, Hettinger’s season came to an end in the loser-out game against Carrington on Aug. 2.

Hettinger lost, 9-5.

The game was pushed back an hour because rain forced the previous day’s final game to the morning.

The game between Hazen and Fargo only made it to the third inning. The contest will resume Saturday morning at 9 a.m.