The Linton-HMB Lions were looking to make it back to the state championship game for the first time in a decade.

In their way was Northern Cass, who was coming off of a win over Dickinson Trinity. However, the Lions were able to dispatch the Jaguars quickly in a 3-0 set win.

They will face the defending champs in Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich. Flasher and Dickinson Trinity will face off in the fifth place game on Saturday.