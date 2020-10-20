Class B Volleyball: Bishop Ryan finding ways to finish big plays

The Bishop Ryan Lions Volleyball team is coming off of a hard-fought game with Dickinson Trinty over the weekend.

Head Coach Nicholas Theis adds the team has grown over the season. He says the team is learning how to finish plays and never give up whenever they get down.

“We took it one point at a time,” says Theis. “So they have just kind of learned how to finish the points and trusting each other and trusting where we’re at in the game.”

“He will like tell us to keep our energy up,” says MH Chinelo Udekwe. “He will tell us what we did good and what we need to do better and like tell us how to apply it to the game. He will just tell us we need to keep going and it’s not over and we can finish it.”