Class B Volleyball: Bishop Ryan finding ways to finish big plays

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bishop Ryan Lions Volleyball team is coming off of a hard-fought game with Dickinson Trinty over the weekend.

Head Coach Nicholas Theis adds the team has grown over the season. He says the team is learning how to finish plays and never give up whenever they get down.

“We took it one point at a time,” says Theis. “So they have just kind of learned how to finish the points and trusting each other and trusting where we’re at in the game.”

“He will like tell us to keep our energy up,” says MH Chinelo Udekwe. “He will tell us what we did good and what we need to do better and like tell us how to apply it to the game. He will just tell us we need to keep going and it’s not over and we can finish it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss