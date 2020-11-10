Class B Volleyball: Bottineau hopes they can make their mark at the regional tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bottineau Stars Volleyball team have made the regional tournament after a two year hiatus.

Head Coach Becky Moen says the team worked hard for this but the girls know it will be a hard fought game against Our Redeemers Tuesday.

“Communication on the court, for one thing,” says Moen. “Playing our best and giving it all and not holding back.”

“We’re trying to swing as much as we can,” says senior Sabra Peterson. “Not pushing the ball but hitting it as hard as we can and getting the ball on the ground.”

“We have to surprise people, we have to bring out all of our moves,” says Whitni Peck. “We have to keep swinging, we cant push it constantly, we just have to keep swinging and mix up who are hitters are.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Century Girl's Swimming

Bottineau Volleyball

Century Football

Beulah Football

Washburn Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Minot Public Schools Says No Distance Learning for Orange

KX Convo: Jim Schwartz

Caring Rose Week

Calf Health

Supreme Court to hear arguments in case regarding the Affordable Care Act

Wind Turbines

Twice Blessed

Velva Christmas

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/9

Traveling Nurses

ATW: Trey Jacob

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

ATW: South Prairie Athletics

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss