Class B Volleyball: Bottineau hopes they can make their mark at the regional tournament

The Bottineau Stars Volleyball team have made the regional tournament after a two year hiatus.

Head Coach Becky Moen says the team worked hard for this but the girls know it will be a hard fought game against Our Redeemers Tuesday.

“Communication on the court, for one thing,” says Moen. “Playing our best and giving it all and not holding back.”

“We’re trying to swing as much as we can,” says senior Sabra Peterson. “Not pushing the ball but hitting it as hard as we can and getting the ball on the ground.”

“We have to surprise people, we have to bring out all of our moves,” says Whitni Peck. “We have to keep swinging, we cant push it constantly, we just have to keep swinging and mix up who are hitters are.”