It was another busy night of volleyball in Region six, as the mid-season push continues on the Class B season.

Des Lacs-Burlington carried on with their great season, putting together an impressive win over Surrey.

Our Redeemer’s looked like the team that was ranked earlier in the year with a swift 3-1 win over Glenburn.

At Bishop Ryan, the Lions found a way to win convincingly over the Berthold Bombers 3-0.