District tournaments started Thursday with an upset in District 11. The sixth seeded Bottineau Braves defeated No. 3 Nedrose on the road 3-1.

In district 12, the No. 2 seed Our Redeemer’s swept South Prairie to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament. The No. 3 seed Bishop Ryan Lions defeated No. 6 Berthold 3-0.

Elsewhere in class B, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks came from behind to defeat Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 3-2.