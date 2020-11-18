Class B Volleyball: Kenmare wants to make their return trip to state a memorable one

The Kenmare Honkers are excited to get back to state after a two year hiatus.

They face Langdon, the team that won state last season. Head Coach Tim Wallstrum says they will have to serve to receive well because Langdon is great at serving, but the Honkers are trying to help the younger players focus on one set at a time.

“Focus on the fact that, we like to play volleyball, and that’s what we get to do,” tells Head Coach Tim Wallstrum. “We’re going to get to go out there and play in the match and we will play every ball and win every ball, and we will see how it goes.”

“Just remember its a normal game, yes the stakes are high but its a normal game and we take it play by play,” adds Senior Outside Hitter Sierra Skar. “to know that we practiced for this reason and to finally prove what we have.”

