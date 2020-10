In Class B, the headliner on the night was the matchup between the Our Redeemer’s Knights and the Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Mavericks.

The Knights were able to cruise to a 3-0 win, while down the road in South Prairie, the Glenburn Panthers defeated the Royals 3-0.

In Wilton, the Wilton-Wing Miners showed off their skillset in a convincing 3-0 win over the Underwood Comets.