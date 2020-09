In Class B Volleyball, Rugby and Nedrose clashed in a big Region 6 battle Tuesday night. Rugby was able to grab a big win on the road 3-0.

Over in Des Lacs-Burlington, the Lakers are able to take down the Ray Jays on senior night, 3-0.

Elsewhere, Center-Stanton was able to grab a home win over New Salem-Almont, 3-0.