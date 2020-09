Region six continued to bring great matchups in Class B Volleyball, including Our Redeemers at Surrey, where the Knights grabbed a 3-0 win.

Over in Des Lacs-Burlington, the Lakers built on their early season success, with another dominant win over Glenburn.

At Bishop Ryan, the Lions and the Mavericks of Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood went the distance, with Bishop Ryan winning 3-2.